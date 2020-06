Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 24 June 2020 09:01 Hits: 8

Senate Democrats want Republicans to agree to bipartisan talks before advancing the GOP police reform bill. Republican leaders say Democrats should allow debate and propose changes to the bill.

(Image credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

