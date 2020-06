Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 22:51 Hits: 6

Republican Sen. Martha McSally (Ariz.) introduced a bill Monday that would give Americans tax breaks for going on vacation during the coronavirus pandemic. The bill offers a tax credit worth up to $4,000 for individuals or $8,000 for&...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/504196-mcsally-introduces-bill-to-incentivize-americans-to-take-a-vacation