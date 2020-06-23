Trump Admin May ‘Slow Down’ Testing By Ditching COVID Test Sites

Articles

The Trump administration is withdrawing federal funding and support for COVID-19 testing sites around the country even as the pandemic surges. Despite the White House attempts to claim Donald Trump was joking when he boasted about telling "my people" to slow down coronavirus testing in order to have viewer cases, we now see at least one way he'll likely get it done. From TPM Muckraker: The federal government will stop providing money and support for 13 sites across five states which were originally set up in the first months of the pandemic to speed up testing at the local level. … Texas will be particularly hard hit by the decision. The federal government gives much-needed testing kits and laboratory access to seven testing sites around Texas. But in the state, which is seeing new peaks in cases, people still face long lines for testing that continues to fail to meet overwhelming demand.

