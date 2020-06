Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 21:06 Hits: 7

A liberal group has launched a digital ad campaign targeting Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.) as President Trump visits Phoenix on Tuesday for a "Students for Trump" convention.American Bridge, a Democratic-aligned PAC, will attack McSally with an ad...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/504175-liberal-group-launches-ad-hitting-mcsally-over-book-promotion