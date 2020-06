Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 20:23 Hits: 5

Officially, the tiniest state's name remains Rhode Island and Providence Plantations. But the governor jettisoned the latter phrase from state documents, with a vote on it likely to follow.

(Image credit: David Goldman/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/sections/live-updates-protests-for-racial-justice/2020/06/23/882473020/what-is-no-longer-in-a-name-rhode-island-official-docs-shed-racially-loaded-moni?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics