Sen. Kamala Harris Roasts John Cornyn On A Spit With Fourteen Words

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 19:55 Hits: 6

Whose idea was it for John Cornyn to come after Sen. Kamala Harris on police reform, Senate procedure, transparency, or frankly, anything for that matter? It's the perfect example of white male mediocrity being blasted into the ether by Black female brilliance and preparedness. First, (before the video above begins,) Cornyn asked Sen. Harris if she was aware — if she was AWARE — the GOP's no-teeth, no-reform police bill that the Democrats planned to vote against included the anti-lynching legislation she and Sen. Booker sponsored. This S.O.B. As if one of the smartest and most prepared legislators in the Senate wouldn't be AWARE of her own legislation. She answered, "The same one that Rand Paul obstructed a couple of weeks ago? Yes, I am aware of that." Right then and there he should have sat his ass down, and known he was out of his league. Of course, he didn't, because white men never think they're beat. She continued, listing the reasons Democrats won't sacrifice the critical issues of no-knock warrants, chokehold bans, police accountability, national standards for use of force, independent investigators for the one anti-lynching issue. Those other issues are the ones that would have helped keep so many of the Black people we mourn alive. None of them is in that toothless GOP policing bill.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/sen-kamala-harris-roasts-john-cornyn-spit