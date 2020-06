Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 17:38 Hits: 8

While the president says he authorized the federal government to prosecute those who deface and destroy statues on federal land, the government already had that power thanks to a 2003 law.

(Image credit: Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/23/882020026/trump-threatens-prison-for-attempts-to-topple-statues-heres-the-law-he-cites?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics