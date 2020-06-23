Beware The TikTok, My Friends

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 13:00 Hits: 9

With all the high-fiving about the TikTok kids punking the Trump campaign, I had to wonder if this meant that TikTok was an unabashedly great thing for politics. It’s mostly a teen-age platform and while I’m sure the kids are all terrific I’m not sure they are equipped to know what’s real from what’s not when it comes to political propaganda. Yep. I've been thinking about this all morning. It never goes only one way... https://t.co/hwDFoY9chA — digby (@digby56) June 21, 2020 It literally couldn’t be worse. This is the most disgusting, outrageous conspiracy theory out there. And it’s taken off like wildfire on the platform. Will Somer who covers the right wing at the Daily Beast reports: Get ready for Pizzagate, Round 2. While YouTube has tried to root out the conspiracy theory about a Democratic child sex dungeon in a Washington pizzeria by attaching a warning to those searching for the topic on its site, there’s a surprising place where Pizzagate is booming. Nearly four years after it began, the conspiracy theory is popping up all over the place on the short-form video app and Gen Z hangout spot TikTok.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/beware-tiktok-my-friends