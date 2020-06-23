Poverty Is Expected To Rise After CARES Act Relief Expires

Articles

The rise in poverty many economists projected as a result of the coronavirus pandemic has been largely avoided, capped by the relief bills passed in March, two new studies posit. But the one time payment of $1,200 per person was just one time, and the extra assistance in unemployment benefits, as well as their extension to contract and gig workers, ends at the end of July with no apparent intention on the part of Mitch McConnell and the Republican Senate to extend it. Not everyone has avoided destitution, the studies point out, and many people have experienced food insecurity and homelessness in the long delays before assistance reached them. Others have been excluded because they don't qualify, particularly undocumented workers even if they have American children. But, says Zachary Parolin, with Columbia University's team forecasting this year's poverty rate, "Right now, the safety net is doing what it’s supposed to do for most families—helping them secure a minimally decent life. […] Given the magnitude of the employment loss, this is really remarkable." Prior to the crisis, they forecast poverty rising by 12.5% this year, and now they estimate it will be 12.7%. Just to say here, nearly 13% of the nation's population sinking to poverty levels is not a win by any estimation. And the only reason it's not worse is because of the CARES Act the House forced through in March.

