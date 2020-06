Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 10

Democrats are facing a make-or-break moment as the Senate barrels toward a showdown this week on police reform legislation.Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is vowing to force a vote on the GOP bill, a move that will require Democrats...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/504002-democrats-face-make-or-break-moment-on-police-reform