Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 09:00 Hits: 11

Charles Booker, a Black progressive state representative, is mounting a strong challenge to Amy McGrath, the veteran recruited by top Democrats to run against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

(Image credit: Bryan Woolston/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/23/881898163/kentucky-democratic-primary-to-decide-who-will-face-mcconnell-shows-split-in-par?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics