Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 23 June 2020 09:01 Hits: 13

Voters in five states head to the polls Tuesday. Most notably, progressives are mounting an effort to best establishment Democrats in Kentucky and New York.

(Image credit: Bryan Woolston/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/23/881742019/tuesdays-primaries-races-to-watch-and-live-results?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics