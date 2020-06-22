Trump Confirms He Was Serious About Slowing Down Coronavirus Testing

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 21:37 Hits: 10

Donald Trump paused and refused to answer a direct question from a local television station about whether he authorized the slowdown of COVID-19 testing, as he said during his rally on Saturday night. He's been idiotically claiming that the number of COVID-19 cases has skyrocketed in America because we test so much. And he's said many times he wants to slow the testing down so the numbers look better for him, as if a failure to document those infected with the disease somehow means it isn't spreading like wildfire. For his own benefit!!!! Trump repeated this same talking point during his disastrous Tulsa campaign rally which brought the topic back to the forefront of American politics and health. No one campaigns against Trump better than Trump. https://t.co/QxJ7Rwcv6g — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) June 22, 2020 He even mocked COVID-19 as the "Kung Flu" to his rally-goers. On Monday, during an interview with Scripps television, he was asked point blank if he really wants testing to slow down.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/watch-trump-stammer-after-being-asked-if