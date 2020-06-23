There Will Still Be Trump Rallies, And Risk

Articles

CNN reports: Swaths of empty blue seats and a vacant overflow venue in Oklahoma have led President Donald Trump's aides to begin debating what his signature campaign rallies will look like going forward, people familiar with the matter say. Ahead of the President's visit on Saturday to Tulsa, there had been tentative plans to announce another rally for the near future, perhaps as early as the next two weeks. Now, it remains unclear when -- and how -- Trump will move forward with his flagship political events. Some advisers suggested it could be weeks or even months before Trump attempts another rally, though as of Monday morning no decisions had been made on how to proceed. So it's possible that the humiliation of Tulsa saved lives by altering Trump's plans? Well, maybe not as many lives as it could have saved. When the President speaks Tuesday in Phoenix it will be to a group of young supporters, not a rally, though aides are now working to ensure that event appears full.

