Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 20:04 Hits: 10

Minnesota legislators have adjourned a special session without passing any of the police reform proposals they debated after the killing of George Floyd. The partisan differences prevented a deal.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/22/881826909/minnesota-police-reforms-stumble-in-legislature?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics