Trump's Acting DHS Chief Blames Mexico For COVID Spikes

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 16:30 Hits: 9

Stable Genius likes "acting" department heads who are not confirmed by the US Senate. That way he can hire unqualified hacks to promote his stupid propaganda from an official position. Meet Chad Wolf. "Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf" is a bridge too far. It's definitely a simulation — he was a communist... "that's kind of mad" (@samuelfeckwit) June 22, 2020 The DHS "acting" secretary told Face the Nation's Margaret Brennan that “there’s a variety of reasons” for COVID19 outbreaks across the southwestern US. Rather than blame Trump's boredom with the Covid issue and his admitted "slowing down of testing," Chad suggested out loud that the spike could be tied to people who live in Mexico and are “coming back over for medical treatment.” Transcript via CBS:

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trumps-acting-dhs-chief-blames-mexico