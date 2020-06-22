John Bolton On Trump: 'I Don't Think He's Fit For Office'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 16:36 Hits: 9

Trump's former National Security advisor John Bolton was interviewed on ABC News Sunday night and explained clearly why he's not voting for Trump for a second term. Bolton portrayed Trump as a narcissistic and dangerous man, damaging to the country he is supposed to lead. Bolton told host Martha Raddatz that the purpose of his book was to reveal a picture of the presidency that he saw in his 17 months in office as the National Security Advisor. During the ABC News special Bolton said Trump was "stunningly uninformed," makes "erratic" and "irrational" decisions, is unable to separate his personal and political interests from the country's, and is marked and manipulated by foreign adversaries. Bolton said, "My conclusion is clear, I don't think he should be president. I don't think he's fit for office. I don't that he has the competency carry out the job." After saying he's going to write in "a conservative Republican" in November, Raddatz asked how history will remember Donald Trump. "I hope it will remember him as a one-term president who didn't plunge the country Irretrievably into a downward spiral we can't recover from," he said. Bolton believes we can get over one term but, 'two terms I'm more troubled about." [amazon]https://www.amazon.com/Room-Where-Happened-White-Memoir/dp/1982148039[/amazon]

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/john-bolton-trump-i-dont-think-hes-fit