SHS Joins In On Bashing Bolton By Accusing Him Of Being &#8216;Drunk On Power&#8217;

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 15:16 Hits: 11

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is hopping on the bandwagon bashing former National Security Adviser John Bolton ahead of the publication of his damning tell-all book recalling his experiences in the Trump administration.

According to an Axios report on Monday, Sanders accuses Bolton of being a “classic case of a senior White House official drunk on power, who had forgotten that nobody elected him to anything” in her own upcoming book set to be released in the fall.

Sanders told Axios that Bolton would travel separately on foreign trips, citing a trip to London when he refused a request to wait in order for the rest of the staff to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

“Bolton apparently felt too important to travel with the rest of us,” Sanders wrote, according to Axios. “As we were ready to depart for the Winfield House, the U.S. ambassador’s residence in London, we loaded onto a small black bus.”

Sanders then recounted how Bolton “sped by and left us in the dust,” prompting discussion on the bus quickly turning into “how arrogant and selfish Bolton could be, not just in this moment but on a regular basis.”

The former White House press secretary also argued in her book that only Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “merited a motorcade,” but that he was “a team player” who “didn’t seem to mind traveling with the rest of us.”

Sanders then accused Bolton of acting “like he was the President” who pushed an agenda at odds with Trump’s, before recounting how then-chief of staff Mick Mulvaney — who she wrote is “typically laid-back” — “unleashed a full Irish explosion” on Bolton.

“Let’s face it, John,” Mulvaney said, according to Sanders in a passage obtained by Axios. “You’re a f— self-righteous, self-centered son of a b—!'” Sarah Tinsley, longtime senior adviser to Bolton, told Axios that she blames the Secret Service for making “all logistical arrangements for travel of this sort” without Bolton’s input. “It is impossible to believe that his assigned Secret Service agents acted other than in a completely professional manner, fully coordinated with the Secret Service details assigned to Messrs. Mnuchin and Mulvaney,” Tinsley told Axios. Axios’ report on Sanders’ book comes amid the President’s ongoing screed against his former national security adviser, who he said is “grossly incompetent” and “a liar” in a Monday morning tweet.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/xp3kbqlBDME/sarah-sanders-bolton-book-drunk-on-power