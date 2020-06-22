The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

WH Ends Mandatory Temperature Tests For Staffers And Visitors

The White House is no longer requiring its staffers and visitors to take temperature checks before entering the premises amid COVID-19.

“In conjunction with Washington, D.C. entering Phase Two today, the White House is scaling back complex-wide temperature checks,” White House spokesperson Judd Deere said in a statement.

Staffers and visitors “in close proximity” to Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are “still being temperature checked, asked symptom histories, and tested for COVID-19,” according to Deere.

NBC News correspondent Monica Alba reported earlier on Monday that she and her media colleagues at the White House weren’t being screened for potential health issues.

“Tents normally staffed during business hours for these screenings are being taken down,” she tweeted with a photo of one of the empty tents.

