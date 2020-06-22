Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 11:23 Hits: 2

Brains and Eggs: The week in cartoons. Pharyngula: Keeping abreast of Civil War monuments in Iowa. MIT Technology Review: The Trump 2020 campaign’s phone app keeps abreast of pretty much everything you do. Joe.My.God.: Speaking of boobs, Franklin Graham reminds us that “science isn’t truth—God is.” Speaking of which, your quote of the day: "Maybe this is, I don't know. But regardless, all of us need to be prepared to stand before almighty God." (Franklin Graham, on whether the tsunami that hit Japan was a signal of the Second Coming, March 20, 2011.) Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/mikes-blog-round-12