Supreme Court To Decide Future Of The Electoral College

Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell Many Americans are surprised to learn that in U.S. presidential elections, the members of the Electoral College do not necessarily have to pick the candidate the voters in their state favored. Or do they? This month the Supreme Court will rule on the independent powers of electors, which will determine the meaning of the Electoral College in contemporary American politics. An American invention The constitutional system of presidential selection is a set of uneasy compromises worked out at the very end of the Constitutional Convention in 1787. The framers could not decide whether the choice of a president should be made by Congress or the states. They also could not agree whether all states should have equal power in the selection, or if more populous states should have more say. And they didn’t agree whether a state’s choice should be made by local elites (state legislators) or the masses (all of the voters).

