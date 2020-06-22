From Grandfather To Grandson, The Lessons Of The Tulsa Race Massacre

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 11:26 Hits: 2

Gregory B. Fairchild, University of Virginia My family sat down to watch the first episode of HBO’s “Watchmen” last October. Stephen Williams, the director, included quick cuts of gunshots, explosions, citizens fleeing roaming mobs, and even a plane dropping bombs. We’ve come to anticipate these elements in superhero films. As the sepia-toned footage spooled across the screen, the words “Tulsa 1921” were superimposed over the mayhem. My throat tightened. I knew that place and year well. The terror of the Tulsa race riot is something that has been with me for almost as long as I can remember. My grandfather, Robert Fairchild, told the story nearly a quarter century ago to several newspapers. Here’s how he recounted the story in The Washington Post in 1996: “At 92 years old, Robert Fairchild is losing his hearing, but he can still make out the distant shouts of angry white men firing guns late into the night 75 years ago. His eyes are not what they used to be, but he has no trouble seeing the dense, gray smoke swallowing his neighbors’ houses as he walked home from a graduation rehearsal, a frightened boy of 17.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/grandfather-grandson-lessons-tulsa-race