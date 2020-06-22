Trump Flips Out After Nightmare Weekend: Mail-in Ballots Will 'Rig' 2020 Election

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 15:19 Hits: 7

Donald Trump is trying to negate the 2020 presidential election. Mango Mussolini had an early morning meltdown after his disaster of a campaign rally Saturday night. With the pandemic still spreading throughout the country and millions of jobs being lost, Trump creeped back to DC thoroughly beaten. His only focus was to start another conspiracy theory about voter fraud. It appears this is his campaign strategy: to try and suppress as much voter turnout as possible and to put into question the validity of the results. To do so, he needs to shut down every state that turns to mail-in ballots. RIGGED 2020 ELECTION: MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WILL BE PRINTED BY FOREIGN COUNTRIES, AND OTHERS. IT WILL BE THE SCANDAL OF OUR TIMES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020 If you've ever used a mail-in ballot, you know they are not just some sort of 'vacation postcard' that Bill Barr makes then out to be.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trumps-flips-out-predicts-rigged-2020