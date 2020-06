Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 09:01 Hits: 15

Tuesday's Democratic primary to choose who takes on Sen. Mitch McConnell this fall is suddenly competitive. Ex-Marine pilot Amy McGrath faces Charles Booker, an African American progressive.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/22/881559680/kentuckys-democratic-primary-to-decide-who-takes-on-senate-leader-mcconnell?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics