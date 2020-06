Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 21:25 Hits: 11

Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., told CNN on Sunday the GOP-led Senate would block any impeachment effort against Attorney General William Barr. His comments followed the firing of U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman.

(Image credit: Cliff Owen/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/21/881437223/house-judiciary-chair-says-barr-should-be-impeached-but-wont-be?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics