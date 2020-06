Articles

Monday, 22 June 2020

Former National Security Adviser John Bolton is promoting a new book in which he accuses President Trump of being uninformed and almost solely focused on his own reelection.

(Image credit: Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)

