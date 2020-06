Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 22 June 2020 04:02 Hits: 11

Former national security adviser John Bolton talked with NPR's Steve Inskeep about his new book, The Room Where It Happened. Bolton accuses Trump of incoherent decision-making and incompetence.

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/22/881500085/transcript-nprs-full-interview-with-john-bolton?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics