Bill Barr Makes Up Brand New Conspiracy Theory About Mail-In Ballots

In an effort to protect Trump, his Attorney General, Bill Barr, claimed foreign governments could print up thousands of phony mail-in ballots to disrupt the 2020 presidential election. The cover-up general, as the late William Safire nicknamed him, acts more like Trump's personal attorney than the U.S. AG, and he dutifully attacked the validity of mail-in voting by creating a whole new conspiracy theory. Barr joined Marie Bartiromo on her Fox News Sunday show, to cement his legacy as a destructive force to the rule of law. First he began criticizing social media companies that are supposedly censoring conservatives, claiming their free speech rights are being abridged. All Americans should at least feel confident that their US Attorney General understands the First Amendment protects the individual from government censorship. He should know it doesn't cover private companies trying to root out conspiracy theories and misinformation that are detrimental to our nation. Then host Marie Bartiromo, who can't resist bringing up Hillary Clinton for no reason, brought her into the mail-in ballot conversation. She said, "While there's a big discussion right now about mail-in voting, Hillary Clinton said it's fine, it's fair." Barr replied, "Well, it absolutely opens the flood gates to fraud."

