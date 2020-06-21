Trump Claims Democrats Want To Fire All 911 Operators

Articles

Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020

During Trump's disaster of a campaign rally in Tulsa, Trump made sure to mock the outrage over police brutality against Black Americans that has finally prompted serious police reform discussions. Most Americans and their representatives are serious, at least, except for Trump. He opened up his rally by announcing he's still the law and order president. Then he went into an idiotic story meant to scare his cultists, claiming that if Joe Biden wins the presidential election, he'll fire all emergency operators. And you'll be killed. "It's 1 o'clock in the morning a very tough hombre (notice the Latino smear) is breaking into the window of a young woman whose husband is away as a traveling salesman or whatever he may do," he said. Trump continued, "And you call 911, and they say, 'I'm sorry this number is no longer working.'" "By the way, you have many cases like that — many, many, many, whether it's a young woman or old woman or young man or an old man. And you're sleeping. So what are you gonna do?" he asked. Trump's rally was so embarrassingly sparsely attended that Jesse Watters and crew made believe the house was packed. You know the low-turnout rally was a blow to Trump's ego, especially after his campaign manager tweeted this: Just passed 800,000 tickets. Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x. Saturday is going to be amazing! https://t.co/u2tQ812odW

