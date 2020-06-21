'No Justice, No Sleep!': Protestors Arrive At Mitch McConnell's House At Dawn

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 13:39 Hits: 0

Dozens of youth protesters descended on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's home Louisville Friday morning armed with bullhorns and banners to disrupt the Kentucky Republican's sleep in order to call for justice for Breonna Taylor and for new leadership. "I don't think, especially with our generation, that we've ever had this chance to take over our future," 23-year-old Bowling Green for Peace organizer Derik Overstreet told the Courier Journal. "And it's really important that this doesn't turn into a summer trend. It's really important that this doesn't fade away." BREAKING: It’s 6am and we are live at Mitch McConnell’s house on #Juneteenth demanding justice for #BreonnaTaylor and for all of us. Every single problem in our country, Mitch McConnell stands in the way of solving. Wake up, or get ready to get voted out. #WakeUpMitch pic.twitter.com/vyS0YOUS6O

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/no-justice-no-sleep-protestors-arrive