At Tulsa Rally, Trump Mocks COVID-19 As A Joke Created By The Media: 'Kung Flu'

During most of last night's bizarre kick-off campaign rally in Tulsa, Donald Trump's main target throughout was the media, as usual, and all the criticism he receives. As the evening wore on, he bitched and moaned about how the media was attacking him from both the left and the right. Trump continually whined about the criticism he received for holding this indoor rally, with thousands of unmasked supporters during a pandemic. “If you could have heard the reports, the reports, the reports, 'oh, it’s COVID,'" he said, like a demented relative telling you that you'll catch your death of cold without a scarf. He continued, "By the way, it's a disease without question that has more names than any disease in history.” That's a lie. It is a coronavirus, designated COVID-19 because it began in 2019. His administration and his minions began race-baiting, though, to try and blame China for their weak and deadly response to the outbreak. "I can name Kung Flu," he said to the arena, which was barely one-third full. "I can name (pause) 19 different versions of names." Trump continued, “Many call it a virus which it is. Many call it a flu, what difference." It's not a flu. COVID-19 is much more contagious, and has caused nearly 120,000 deaths, so far, in just a couple of months. "I think we have 19 or 20 versions of the name,” he repeated. Then he went off into a different tangent about how much energy he has.

