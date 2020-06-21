Trump Lackey Defends Refusal To Follow CDC Guidelines, Calls Masks A 'Personal Choice'

Articles

Heaven forbid any of these Trump administration officials would break from Dear Leader and do the responsible thing, like encouraging everyone to wear masks in the middle of a pandemic that the United States in no way, shape or form has under control right now. Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf made an appearance on this Sunday's Meet the Press, and when asked by host Chuck Todd why the Trump campaign wasn't following Trump's own CDC guidelines by holding these MAGA rallies, Wolf refused to cross his boss, and called mask-wearing a "personal choice." TODD: It looks as if though these, the-- what you guys have put out, the guidelines the CDC, put out. I mean even the president and his campaign aren't following these guidelines holding an indoor rally. And so is it a surprise that the public is not following these guidelines as well as they should, given that the example from the top is not wearing a mask, holding an indoor rally against the recommendation of various public health officials and including people on the taskforce? WOLF: Well, I think I disagree with the premise of that question. I think what we saw, particularly in Tulsa, when you talk about the President's rally, is a state in a phase three reopening. And so activities like this are allowed.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/dhs-head-calls-masks-personal-choice-when