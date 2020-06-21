The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tulsa Trump Supporter Says He'd Have To Commit Adultery To Lose Her Vote

Trump supporter "Rosie," who was waiting in line at his super-spreader event rally this Friday was asked by reporter Andrew Kimmel just what Dear Leader would have to do to lose her support, and apparently this cult member wasn't aware of his affair with adult film star Stephanie Clifford, a.k.a. Stormy Daniels. "Rosie" doesn't appear a big fan of the need for a free press either. What a shock, right? Here are the exchanges with Kimmel that he posted on Twitter: I asked Rosie if she supports the need for a free press."I do, as long as they put the right spin on it. Don't take bits and pieces of something and make it out to be something negative... because it's not."#TrumpRallyTulsa pic.twitter.com/LbHi4kLyV6 — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) June 20, 2020

