Trump's Lonely Walk Of Shame

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 14:17 Hits: 10

Trump arrived back at the White House early this morning, tie undone, MAGA cap in hand. After a disastrous rally in Tulsa, it might just be dawning on him that his time in office is coming to an end. Appropriate music added to the video above. MOMENTS AGO: President Trump arrives at the White House from Joint Base Andrews. He is holding a 'Make America Great Again' hat. pic.twitter.com/e94ILNFP44 — The Hill (@thehill) June 21, 2020 He looks kind of mad https://t.co/M9t2GDZcVn — Molly Jong-Fast???? (@MollyJongFast) June 21, 2020 He looks happy. https://t.co/B4QIdvpH0H

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trumps-walk-shame