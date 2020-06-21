Peter Navarro Gaslights CNN With Bigotry: 'That Virus Was A Product Of The Chinese Communist Party'

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 14:25 Hits: 15

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro claimed on Sunday that the novel coronavirus pandemic is "a product of the Chinese Communist Party." During an interview on CNN's State of the Union program, host Jake Tapper asked Navarro about President Donald Trump's call to reduce COVID-19 testing in the United States. "That was tongue-in-cheek," Navarro insisted. "Come on now." "I don't know that it was tongue-in-cheek," Japper said. "He has said similar things for months." "We've seen over 100,000 people die because of the China Wuhan virus," Navarro countered. "Let's talk about some serious issues. I don't want to go there." "I think testing is a very serious issue," Tapper insisted. "I'm not the one making jokes about it." "It was a light moment," Navarro shrugged. "We're 60 seconds into a tongue-and-cheek thing. Asked and answered." "I'm not sure 100,000 [dead] Americans is the subject for a light moment," the CNN host lamented. "China created this pandemic," Navarro ranted. "They hid the virus, they created that virus and they sent over hundreds of thousands of Chinese citizens here to spread that around and around the world. Whether they did that on purpose, that's an open question. But that's a fact." "The Chinese Communist Party did tremendous damage to this society and this economy," he continued. "Did you say China created this virus?" Tapper asked.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/peter-navarro-gaslights-cnn-bigotry-virus