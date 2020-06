Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 21 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 13

Republicans are betting on the economy as they try to hold onto the Senate and the White House in November.The spread of the coronavirus, and the subsequent economic fallout, has rattled the party's 2020 message and sparked a round of dismal poll...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/503666-trump-gop-place-big-bet-on-economy-for-2020