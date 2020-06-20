UPDATED: Bill Barr May Have Met His Match In SDNY U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 17:58 Hits: 0

UPDATED: AG Bill Barr has notified U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman that he has asked Trump to fire him, and he has done so. So, Trump fired Berman, and we are back where we were yesterday with a very big exception: the matter of succession. He will now be succeeded by Deputy U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss, instead of Jay Clayton. NOW: AG Barr says in a letter to Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman that Trump has now officially fired him, and that's that, rejecting any argument by Berman that a judicial appointment means he can't be removed.Previously: https://t.co/3Kil8GKQQv pic.twitter.com/y1fkXsAFDC — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 20, 2020 Barr to Berman: "Unfortunately, with your statement of last night, you have chosen public spectacle over public service."Note that Barr's letter changes the succession plan from last night — deputy US atty Audrey Strauss will take over as acting US atty https://t.co/3Kil8GKQQv — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) June 20, 2020 *********

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/barr-and-trump-try-force-out-sdny-ag