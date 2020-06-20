Is It Really A 'Rally' If No One Shows Up?

Articles

If no one comes to a "rally", did it really happen? Donald Trump's return to the road kicked off with a rally at the BOK stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Brad Pascale, Trump's current campaign manager (who will probably be his former campaign manager shortly) claimed over 800,000 people requested tickets: Just passed 800,000 tickets. Biggest data haul and rally signup of all time by 10x. Saturday is going to be amazing! https://t.co/u2tQ812odW — Brad Parscale (@parscale) June 14, 2020 Well, photos show that only a few thousand showed up. As others are reporting, looks like attendance here in Tulsa is well below campaign's expectations. Here's the main floor at the arena currently pic.twitter.com/EASfSHL5nN — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 20, 2020

