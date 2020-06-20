Trump Declares Bolton &#8216;Will Have Bombs Dropped On Him&#8217;

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020

President Donald Trump tweeted on Saturday that former national security adviser John Bolton, who will soon publish an apparently damning tell-all book about his experiences in the Trump administration, “will have bombs dropped on him”

Trump made the comment while taking a victory lap over a court ruling that rejected the Justice Department’s attempt to block the book’s release but also agreed with the DOJ that Bolton had “likely jeopardized national security by disclosing classified information” in the book in violation of his NDA. The judge signaled that the DOJ will therefore be likely to win in its lawsuit against Bolton

“BIG COURT WIN against Bolton,” Trump tweeted.

The President asserted that his former adviser “broke the law” and has a “really big price to pay.”

“He likes dropping bombs on people, and killing them,” Trump wrote. “Now he will have bombs dropped on him!”

The White House did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Though Bolton’s book, titled “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” won’t be released until Tuesday, excerpts published by several media outlets have already revealed several astonishing accounts of Trump allegedly leveraging the presidency to boost his chances of reelection, which included asking Chinese President Xi Jinping for assistance.

