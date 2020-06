Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 04:30 Hits: 1

Attorney General William Barr had announced that Geoffrey Berman would be stepping down as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York. But Berman says, "I have no intention of resigning."

(Image credit: Seth Wenig/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/20/881148365/geoffrey-berman-u-s-attorney-who-prosecuted-trump-allies-says-he-wont-quit?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics