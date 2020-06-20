White Virginia Man Faces Charges For Aiming AR-15 At Black Bikers

Articles

Saturday, 20 June 2020

On Sunday, a group of Black men riding motorcycles say they pulled into a residential neighborhood in the rural Virginia area. According to the riders, shortly after they paused for a break, a man came outside and pointed an assault rifle at them, suggesting they were trespassing, as reported by local outlet WUSA 9. A video of the incident quickly went viral online, first on YouTube and then on Reddit. The suspect, who has been identified as Dennis Lee Berry, has been arrested and charged with five misdemeanor counts of brandishing a firearm. In the video, the suspect is heard saying: "I'm gonna take you out first." One rider in the video can be heard saying, “None of us have any weapons or anything to threaten your life ... but you're pointing a gun at us that's probably loaded.” One rider narrates the video, saying, “Parked my bike over here to take a break real quick. I got a white guy here pointing a gun at four Black men. Look at this. All we’re doing is standing here.” Berry does not mention race in the video.

