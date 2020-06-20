A Field Guide To Trump’s Dangerous Rhetoric

Articles

Saturday, 20 June 2020

Jennifer Mercieca, Texas A&M University All leaders are demagogues. You may not realize this, because we’ve come to associate the word “demagogue” with only dangerous populist leaders. But in Greek, the word just means “leader of the people” (dēmos “the people” + agōgos “leading”). Some demagogues are good, and some are dangerous. The fundamental difference between leaders who are good demagogues and leaders who are dangerous demagogues is found in the answer to this simple question: Are they accountable for their words and actions? Obviously, an unaccountable leader is dangerous in any political community. Donald Trump is a demagogue – he’s a heroic demagogue to his followers, and he’s a dangerous demagogue to everyone else. I’ve been analyzing Trump’s rhetoric since 2015 and, despite how it may appear to some critics, Trump is a rhetorical genius. I describe why in my new book, “Demagogue For President: The Rhetorical Genius of Donald Trump.” He’s a genius at using rhetoric like a dangerous demagogue does, to prevent the country from holding him accountable.

