Trump Sacrifices Supporters Lives By Promoting 'Wild Evening' In Tulsa Rally

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020 15:34 Hits: 6

Getting sick from COVID-19 and then dying is just fine by Trump. You'll be sacrificing your life for Trump, the country, and that's honorable. Next - please get sick and die for the economy. Of all the foul and vile things Donald Trump has done since he came down from the escalator in 2015 to announce his candidacy, calling Mexicans murderers and rapists — this may be the worst. Trump used his subservient Vice President to write a phony article in the Wall Street Journal that claims: There Isn’t a Coronavirus ‘Second Wave.’ As usual, he blames the media for ginning up your fear of COVID-19. Pence has done this all in an effort to motivate Trump's rally-goers to show up in droves during a pandemic. This should be criminal. On Friday, Trump's press secretary said that wearing a mask for officials who attend the Oklahoma rally was a "personal choice,' and that she won't wear one, even though that goes against CDC guidelines. Trump gave an interview to Axios on Friday and said that "we have to get back to living our lives" and "we're going to have a wild evening tomorrow night at Oklahoma." A "wild evening?"

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/06/trump-sacrifices-supporters-lives