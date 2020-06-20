Jim Acosta Gets To Accuse The White House Of Being 'Fake News'

Articles

Published on Saturday, 20 June 2020

You have to wonder how long Jim Acosta has waited for the chance to ask this question at a White House Press briefing. Trump has been calling CNN "fake news" for so long, it's white noise already. He accuses most respectable media of putting out fake news, actually, but CNN has always been the target of his particular ire, and that particular label. So, when Twitter slapped a label of "manipulated media" on one of Trump's tweets, because it featured a completely misleading and doctored video of two adorable toddlers hugging and chasing one another playfully, but labeled it "Terrified Todler [sic] Runs From Racist Baby," Acosta had his moment. ACOSTA: Why is the president sharing fake videos on Twitter about two toddlers, who are obviously showing a lot of love for one another? It seems as though he's exploiting children to make some sort of crass political point. Now, why is he sharing fake video? McENANY: He was making a point about CNN specifically. He was making the point that CNN has regularly taken him out of context. That in 2019, CNN misleadingly aired a clip from one viewpoint repeatedly to falsely accuse the Covington boys of being quote "students in MAGA gear harassing a Native American Elder." That's a harassing video about children that had really grave consequences for their future.

