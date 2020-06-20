Bill Barr May Have Met His Match In SDNY U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman

Articles

Bill Barr, the most corrupt Attorney General in the history of our country, tried to force U. S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Geoffrey Berman, in a Friday night news dump. He actually put out a statement that Berman would be leaving, and named his replacement. WASHINGTON (AP) — Justice Department says Geoffrey Berman, US attorney in NYC who oversaw investigations of Trump allies, is resigning. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 20, 2020 Here is the DOJ statement. Berman was not having it, and put out this tweet on the SDNY Twitter account: pic.twitter.com/hFNvQs5orV — US Attorney SDNY (@SDNYnews) June 20, 2020 So to recap:

