Trump’s Half Billion In Loans Coming Due Should Concern Us All

Donald Trump has big bills coming due, along with big potential conflicts of interest, and those are huge reasons he should not be allowed a second term. Mother Jones did a deep dive into Trump's upcoming financial liabilities and came up with some frightening results: Win or lose in November, one thing won’t change for Donald Trump: Over the next few years, his company must settle a series of whopping debts. Before the end of a theoretical second term, his company will have to refinance—or, in a far less likely scenario, pay off—nearly a half-billion dollars in loans linked to some of his most prized assets, including Trump Tower. These debts are maturing at a perilous moment for Trump, whose hotels and resorts have been plagued by declining revenues. And that was before the coronavirus pandemic pummeled the hospitality industry in general and the Trump Organization in particular, forcing the full or partial closure of most of its hotel and resort properties.

