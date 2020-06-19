The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Tulsa Mayor Rescinds Curfew Order Ahead Of Trump Rally

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum (R) rescinded a curfew that he had issued on Thursday to prevent unrest around President Trump’s rally scheduled in the city’s downtown area on Saturday.

“Last night, I enacted a curfew at the request of Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, following consultation with the United States Secret Service based on intelligence they had received,” Bynum said in a statement. “Today, we were told the curfew is no longer necessary so I am rescinding it.”

The imposed curfew had been scheduled to be enforced between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday through Sunday in areas around the BOK Center, where the rally is set to take place. 

Bynum initially cited in an executive order concerns about “destructive and violent behavior” — not related to MAGA enthusiasts — that had accompanied some protests around the country in recent weeks following the death of George Floyd. Bynum noted in the order that he had received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other agencies that warranted the precautionary measure.

The curfew, however, while initially ordered to thwart potential agitators and people who sought to undermine the event, was also seen at least by Trump as an impediment to rally-goers — many of whom police said would not be exempt from potential arrest for camping in a perimeter around the 19,000-seat event space under city curfew.

President Trump took to Twitter on Friday to celebrate the news:

 

