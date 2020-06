Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 10:00 Hits: 3

Senate Republicans faced another Trump-related crisis on Thursday, a day after media outlets reported bombshell claims by former national security adviser John Bolton in his new memoir, “The Room Where It Happened.”Privately, however, GOP senators...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/503488-republicans-brush-off-boltons-bombshells