Protesters celebrate the Supreme Court ruling. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Morgan Marietta, University of Massachusetts Lowell When it came down to it, the fate of 700,000 immigrants brought to U.S. as children hung on a simple question: Does the White House have to tell the whole truth in justifying its move to deport them? On June 18, the Supreme Court said “yes.”

