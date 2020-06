Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 19 June 2020 20:25 Hits: 4

DavidLitt, former speechwriter to President Obama and author of Thanks, Obama, refreshingly debunks myths about our founders, pointing up false narratives and warped historical perceptions.

(Image credit: Ecco)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/06/19/879391070/democracy-in-one-book-or-less-proposes-solutions-to-u-s-government-ills?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics